Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

