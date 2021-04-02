EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,576,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after acquiring an additional 336,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

