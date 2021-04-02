EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

