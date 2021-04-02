Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

