ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.