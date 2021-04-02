M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

