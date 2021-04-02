8,360 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Airbnb comprises about 0.3% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.24. 2,921,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

