McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 294.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.06. 2,290,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

