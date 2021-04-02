CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

