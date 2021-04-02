Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.48. 300,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,763. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

