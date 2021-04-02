Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,865 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Trex stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 594,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,443. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.