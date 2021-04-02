Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,340,000 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 740,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

