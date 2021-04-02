JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $214,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

