SureRemit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $212,503.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SureRemit has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $212,503.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00066611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00306286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.07 or 0.00764380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00089805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00029777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010017 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

