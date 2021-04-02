SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.