Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE PSXP traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

