USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $179.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.34 or 0.00985590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.54 or 0.00434037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001090 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00016634 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

