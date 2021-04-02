AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,476,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

