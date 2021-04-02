Interval Partners LP Sells 470,190 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Interval Partners LP cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470,190 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,569,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

