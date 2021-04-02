Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $748.71 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $748,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

EQIX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $678.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,315. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $663.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $719.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.