Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 212,184 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Accenture worth $655,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,271. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.29. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

