ERn Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 44,592,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,476,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

