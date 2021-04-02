Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

GOOGL stock traded up $67.26 on Friday, hitting $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,058.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,792.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.