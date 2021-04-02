Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. 1,160,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.59 and a 12-month high of $203.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.