Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

