Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT at $13.45

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 5,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

