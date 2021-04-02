BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BNPQY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,280. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

