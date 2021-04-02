Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LKQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.