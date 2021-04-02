Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $682,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 272,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,119. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

