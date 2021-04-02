Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 13,085 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,708,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,466. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,509.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

