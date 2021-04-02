Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $257,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after acquiring an additional 506,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.75. 3,923,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.60 and a 200 day moving average of $275.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

