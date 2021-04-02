Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,396,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $354.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $282.82 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

