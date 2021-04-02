22,949 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,104,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,237. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.