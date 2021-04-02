Bridge Advisory LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. 1,808,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

