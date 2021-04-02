Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $3.75 Million in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 79,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,985. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

