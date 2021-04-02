M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 20,217 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,225 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

