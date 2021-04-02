Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

