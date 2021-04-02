Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.35.

Illumina stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.16 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

