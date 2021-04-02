Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $365,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

