4,000 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.