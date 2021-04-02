KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

