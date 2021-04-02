The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FDVA remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.49.
About The Freedom Bank of Virginia
