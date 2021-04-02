The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FDVA remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

