Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total value of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

HOC stock traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202.40 ($2.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,224,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,126. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 102.90 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

