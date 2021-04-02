ERn Financial LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,306. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average is $257.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.