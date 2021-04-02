Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $98.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.63.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. 441,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

