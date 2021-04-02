Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report sales of $77.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.72 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $336.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 billion to $341.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $358.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

AAPL traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,089,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,689,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Apple by 300.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 28,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 189.6% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple by 291.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 968,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,152,000 after buying an additional 720,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

