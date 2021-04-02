Revain (REV) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $4.62 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.