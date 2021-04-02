Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Shares of 7,623 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LHC Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 143,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,345. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

