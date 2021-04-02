Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 7,134 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

