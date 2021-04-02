Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $32,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.97. 1,065,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

